Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,337,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,978,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,165,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Wind River Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 805,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.77. 744,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.07. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

