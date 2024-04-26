Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02), reports. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.1 %

CP stock opened at C$112.14 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. Insiders have sold a total of 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,715 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.63.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

