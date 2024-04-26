Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,477,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 25.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,188 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vontier by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,330,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,095,000 after buying an additional 37,463 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,258,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after buying an additional 75,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.80. 55,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,778. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on VNT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

