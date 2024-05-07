Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87), RTT News reports. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income updated its FY24 guidance to $4.13-4.21 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.130-4.210 EPS.

NYSE:O opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

The company also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

