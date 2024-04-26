Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.24. 4,164,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,673. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.05 and its 200-day moving average is $439.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

