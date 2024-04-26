Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.76. 511,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.54 and a 200 day moving average of $140.34.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

