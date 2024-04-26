Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,400 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the March 31st total of 774,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vacasa Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of VCSA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 102,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. Vacasa has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $17.80.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.82) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $177.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Vacasa will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $66,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $546,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vacasa by 86.1% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 694,124 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vacasa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 674,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

