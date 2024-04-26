Truist Financial Trims BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Target Price to $97.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.68. 62,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,328. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 41,350.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

