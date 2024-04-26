Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($1.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.80) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.71). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.02% and a negative return on equity of 177.97%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

TVTX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,837. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $417.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 460,176 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after buying an additional 1,027,398 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,435,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 539,500 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $35,783.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,760.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $32,567.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,802.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $35,783.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,760.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,773 shares of company stock worth $300,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

