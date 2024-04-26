TransAlta Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
TransAlta Trading Up 2.6 %
TransAlta stock opened at C$9.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.91. TransAlta has a one year low of C$8.22 and a one year high of C$13.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). TransAlta had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.4700714 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on TransAlta
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.