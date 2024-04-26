The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
St. Joe has raised its dividend payment by an average of 84.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
St. Joe Stock Performance
St. Joe stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.30. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $65.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $167,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,327,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,453,992.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 88,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $4,792,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,322,376.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $167,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,327,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,453,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,800 shares of company stock worth $5,780,959 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.
