Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Dynacor Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DNG opened at C$5.06 on Friday. Dynacor Group has a 52-week low of C$2.88 and a 52-week high of C$5.21. The company has a market cap of C$184.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$89.25 million for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Atrium Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Inc explores, develops, and mines minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals. The company's flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in the district of San Pedro, Peru.

