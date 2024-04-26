Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 123 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after buying an additional 100,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after buying an additional 42,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.58.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $535.31. 64,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.17. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $435.49 and a 1-year high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

