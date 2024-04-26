Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Holdings Lifted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 306,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,112. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $37.23 and a one year high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TMHC

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 613,537 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,767. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.