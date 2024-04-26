Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,220,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,770,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average is $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $82.16 and a twelve month high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

