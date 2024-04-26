Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Short Interest Up 800.0% in April

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of STBI stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.90. 375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407. Sturgis Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $21.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

