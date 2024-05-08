Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.92. 2,782,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,120. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

