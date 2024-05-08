Royal Bank of Canada Boosts V2X (NYSE:VVX) Price Target to $55.00

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VVX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

V2X Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVX traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. The company had a trading volume of 39,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. V2X has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 0.68.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V2X by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 175,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 32,354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in V2X by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 402,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V2X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in V2X by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V2X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

