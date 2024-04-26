StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $672,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.67.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
