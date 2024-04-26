StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $38.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 718.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.