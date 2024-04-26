StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LODE opened at $0.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Comstock has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $38.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 718.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Inc. ( NYSE:LODE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Comstock at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

