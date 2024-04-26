Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Holdings Lessened by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Stellantis makes up about 3.6% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 2,063.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE STLA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.61. 2,442,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $29.51.

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on STLA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

