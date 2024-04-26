Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

SWKS traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.36. 685,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,612. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.74.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

