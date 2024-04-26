Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Stephens

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.64. 127,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,146. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $27,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after buying an additional 349,534 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 270,255 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $3,577,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,977,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after buying an additional 175,716 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

