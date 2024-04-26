Short Interest in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Declines By 42.1%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the March 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of SGIOY stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

