Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Expands By 700.0%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.