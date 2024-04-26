Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Declines By 59.4%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the March 31st total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 701,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.32.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

