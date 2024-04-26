SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.88. 101,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,163. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

