Roth Capital Weighs in on Hasbro, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

HAS opened at $65.19 on Friday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,879,000 after acquiring an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,517 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,801,000 after acquiring an additional 765,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

