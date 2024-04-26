Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 14.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFBK. TheStreet lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

