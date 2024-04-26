Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.850-11.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.85-11.35 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.2 %

SHW traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $308.44. The company had a trading volume of 131,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $221.76 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $337.37.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karl J. Jorgenrud sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $867,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,173,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

