Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned approximately 0.90% of Artesian Resources worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 162,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 116,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA remained flat at $34.52 during trading hours on Friday. 9,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $355.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $56.25.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARTNA

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.