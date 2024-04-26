Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

PLXS stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average of $98.38. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,403,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $51,815.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at $149,996.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,403,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,875 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at $1,612,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at $2,149,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Plexus by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 21,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

