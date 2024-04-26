Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 208,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,390,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.69.

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $171.47 and a one year high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

