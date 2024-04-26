Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 1,923 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after buying an additional 684,749 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after buying an additional 677,455 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $178,667,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 466.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 340,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,601,000 after buying an additional 280,480 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,418 shares of company stock valued at $96,300,959 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $376.39. The company had a trading volume of 406,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76. The company has a market capitalization of $133.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

