Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Price Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) was down 5% on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $209.00 to $206.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as low as $181.30 and last traded at $186.92. Approximately 658,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,378,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.66.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.97.

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.61. The company has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

