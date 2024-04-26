Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 7.7 %

NFBK stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

