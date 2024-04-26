Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Position Reduced by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,856,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $897,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 422,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 61.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,021,000 after acquiring an additional 88,267 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

