Evercore ISI Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Inline

Evercore ISI lowered shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPWR. Raymond James downgraded SunPower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $4.76.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. SunPower has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.24). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $356.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 18.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after buying an additional 1,279,226 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 1,125,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SunPower by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 531,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 398.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 209,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $1,077,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

