New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.76 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,671 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of ONEOK worth $29,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in ONEOK by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in ONEOK by 605.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1,690.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on ONEOK
ONEOK Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:OKE opened at $81.38 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $81.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.54.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.
ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
ONEOK Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ONEOK
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Semiconductor Shakeout: Finding Potential Amidst Turmoil
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.