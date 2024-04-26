Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,108,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Acas LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,012,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.86.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $176.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.42 and a 52 week high of $176.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

