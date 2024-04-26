LSI Industries Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

LSI Industries Stock Up 4.0 %

LSI Industries stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $109.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

See Also

