Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $350.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $301.81.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $289.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.74. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $319.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

