Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,898,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Price Performance

LAUR stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $409.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Laureate Education

About Laureate Education

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.