Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 4,000 Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2024

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHYFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 231,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

