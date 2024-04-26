Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.65.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $96.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

