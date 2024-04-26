Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

