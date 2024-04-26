Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $147.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

