Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Susquehanna

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

LSTR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.09.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.53. The company had a trading volume of 36,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,792. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 7.4% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 100.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

