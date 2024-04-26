Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. 4,061,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,499,371. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 85,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

