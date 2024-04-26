Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.84

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.84 and last traded at $96.09, with a volume of 79081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Itron Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $144,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,912 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $144,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,032.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,467 shares of company stock worth $2,752,520. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 32.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Itron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Articles

